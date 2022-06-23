2021-2022 Superintendent Recognition Awards Orange Elementary Schools

Orange Public Schools is pleased to announce the recipients of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents’ (CAPSS) Superintendent/Student Recognition Award. From The Peck Place School Anais Tavenas, Ellie Luo, and Dashan Xia; from Race Brook School Sean Fitzpatrick, Brady Wynne, and Edward Doubovik; and from Turkey Hill School Tariq Webber, Akriti Kapoor, and Avery Alves. Criteria for the CAPPS award is leadership, service to the school, academic prowess relative to ability, and service to others in the community.

In addition, Orange Public Schools is pleased to announce the following students are recipients of the South Central Area Superintendents’ Association (SCASA) Award: Peyton Brown and Charlie Sakowicz from The Peck Place School, Olivia Huber and Luke Richard from Race Brook School and Jake Alvarez and Lea Ramsauer from Turkey Hill School. Criteria for the SCASA award is community service and service to others, academic achievements and leadership in the school community and active participation in the arts.

All recipients will receive their award during their Sixth Grade Award Ceremonies.