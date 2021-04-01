Save the date for the 1st Annual Orange Artisan Fest & Vendor Fair scheduled for Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Orange Fairgrounds at High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange. The all-outdoor event is free and open to the public. The event replaces the 17-year run Orange Business & Community Expo. Annemarie Sliby, Executive Director says, “We are excited to present this new community-oriented event, giving business owners and artisans a chance to mingle with visitors outside. People are looking forward to outdoor events and it will be a great start to the summer.”

Small business owners, artisans, and farm market vendors will be participating and visitors can look forward to product demonstrations, activities, shopping, raffles, food trucks and live music. The event opens at 2:30 pm and over 60 vendors will be participating. Sliby says, “Network with business vendors, visit Artisan Row and shop for that unique Father’s Day gift, grab a bite from our food trucks, and listen to the sounds of the The Sabb’s Brothers, who will be performing under the Gazebo from 6 pm – 8 pm.”

Exhibitor space is still available and registration is open. Showcase your business, products or service, sell your products on site, and network with vendors and attendees. Vendor space is limited and it is expected to sell out by May. Space includes a 6-foot table, tablecloth, and chair. In addition, all vendors receive their business information listed in the Business Directory, their business marketing materials included in Event Welcome Bags, and their company name listed in the Artisan Fest ad in OrangeLife Magazine. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor, can register on-line via the OEDC website: OrangeEDC.com/events_activities, or call the OEDC office at (203) 891-1045.

If you are unable to participate as a vendor, your business can still have a presence. For just $75, your marketing materials will be included in the Event Welcome Bags, which go to all attendees and vendors. Please call our office for information.

Many thanks to our sponsors: American Job Center, Beltone, The Eagle Leasing Company, Economic Development Commission, Northeast Electronics Corporation, Senior Insurance Consultants, StateFarm Insurance, Sue Ianniello – New York Life, Taylor Rental, TrinityPoint Wealth, and UIL Holdings Corporation.

For more information, call the Orange Economic Development Corporation at (203) 891-1045 or visit the website at OrangeEDC.com/events_acivities.