1st Annual Frosty Fest

BOWDAAC (Bethany Orange Woodbridge Drug/Alcohol Action Committee) hosted its first Frosty Fest! Frosty Fest is a chance for families and/or businesses to show off your community holiday pride! Decorated snowmen line the street in front of High Plains Community Center. This fundraiser is open to families, BOW-based businesses, organizations and clubs. Proceeds will benefit BOWDAAC and substance use prevention/mental health awareness programming for our local youth. Thank you to all who participated and Happy Holidays! Info can be found at bowfrostyfest.eventbrite.com.