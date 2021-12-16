Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
1st Annual Frosty Fest

BOWDAAC (Bethany Orange Woodbridge Drug/Alcohol Action Committee) hosted its first Frosty Fest!  Frosty Fest is a chance for families and/or businesses to show off your community holiday pride!  Decorated snowmen line the street in front of High Plains Community Center.  This fundraiser is open to families, BOW-based businesses, organizations and clubs.  Proceeds will benefit BOWDAAC and substance use prevention/mental health awareness programming for our local youth.  Thank you to all who participated and Happy Holidays!  Info can be found at bowfrostyfest.eventbrite.com.

