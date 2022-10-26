Pack 922 October News

Pack 922 would like to thank the Orange Volunteer Fire Department for helping with the October egg drop activity. Scouts built protective cases for their eggs which were then dropped from the top of a ladder by the fire department. While some breaking did occur, many eggs reached the ground unscathed. Clever ideas included parachutes made from old plastic shopping bags and strategically reinforced tissue boxes. Scouting is open to all children grades K-5. For more information, contact our Cubmaster at cubmaster@orangecubscouts.com or visit our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack922 and our NEW website https://orangecubscouts.com/.

All photos courtesy Pack 922