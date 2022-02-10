Achievements

Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, GA – Vince Li of Orange, CT, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Dean’s List

Bucknell University

Lewisburg, PA – Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Megan Small, 2022, Early Childhood Education, of Orange, CT was named to the dean’s list.

Coastal Carolina University

Conway, SC – Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, including Haley Cable, a Communication major from Orange, CT.

Connecticut College

New London, CT – The following Orange students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester: Emily Berkeley, 2023, Dean’s High Honors, Psychology; Lien Har, 2023, Dean’s Honors, Computer Science; and Henry Westgard, 2024, Dean’s High Honors, Music and Educational Studies.

Curry College

Milton, MA – Curry College congratulates roughly 1,000 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Amanda Moran and Carlee Mulherin.

Eastern Connecticut State University

Willimantic, CT – Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among the Orange students are: Brooke Matyasovsky, a full-time student who majors in Communication and Business Administration; and Chance Thompson of Orange, a full-time student who majors in History. To qualify for Dean’s List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded course work with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Emerson College

Boston, MA – Jaden Esse of Orange, CT is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Esse is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2022.

Fairfield University

Fairfield, CT – The following Fairfield University students from Orange received Dean’s List Honors for the Fall 2021 semester: Katie Barretta, Michael Bier, Ava Divincenzo, Mary Foley, Michael Holloway, Dominick Lombardi, Christina Skerritt, Jared Smith, and Miles Turner. In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

High Point University

High Point, NC – High Point University announces the students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester by maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher. Orange students who have received Dean’s List certificates are: Jessica Yocher and Alexa Mislow.

Lehigh University

Bethlehem, PA – Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Spencer Shepard from Orange, CT in the Fall 2021 semester.

Mars Hill University

Mars Hill, NC – Alexander Oleschuk of Orange is one of 362 students named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

McDaniel College

Westminster, MD – Charles Csejka of Orange has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2021 Dean’s List with Highest Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.

Northeastern University

Lena Hildrich of Orange, CT has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Northeastern University. Her declared major is Electrical Engineering.

Quinnipiac University

Hamden, CT – The following Orange students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University: Ariba Chaudhry, Colby Darden, Jessica Ferraiolo, Chloe Gherlone, Jeremy Gustafson, Saliba Kaoud, Mia Kiska, Taylor Martin, Arity Morrison, Caroline Rafferty, William Rotko, and Mitchell Sousa. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Roger Williams University

Bristol, RI – Select students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Joseph Bierowski, Sean Farrell, Tyler Geanacopoulos, Giana Guerra, and Anne Marie Allen.

Southern Connecticut State University

New Haven, CT – Southern Connecticut State University has issued its dean’s list for Fall, 2021. Those from Orange, CT named to the dean’s list are: Abby Allen, Paige Bullock, Gabriella Caruso, Abby Chamberlain, Angela Duro, Kathleen Everett, Lauryn Giuliano, Kylee Gustafson, Alexis Kaiser, Susan Mann, Jillian Martin, McKenzie, Mcdermott, Giustina Parente, Gunnar Poulimas, Skyelar Poulimas, Aidan Reilly, Jared Smith, Jillian Wilde, Carolyn Wineland, Garrett Yocher and Edona Zekaj.

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Orange students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List: Jasmine Buynovsky and Anthony Giampa. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.

Springfield College

Springfield, MA – Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2021 Fall Semester. Springfield College has named Orange residents Lauren Ronai, primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Isabelle Andronaco, primary major of Mathematics; and Sean Russell, a primary major of Sport Management. The criteria for selection to the Dean’s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

University of Delaware

Newark, DE – The following Orange students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester: Joshua Ford and Cristin Earley. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

University Of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – The following Orange students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester: Jillian Gusciora (High Honors) and Veronica Pisano (Highest Honors). Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT – Jared D. Gabriele of Orange, CT, a student in the Tagliatela College of Engineering at the University of New Haven (UNH), has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. He is in his sophomore year ay UNH. Jared is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

University of Rhode Island

Kingston, RI – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Those from Orange named to the Dean’s List are: Jenna Aconfora, Steven Ayala, Sophie Benjamin, Chase Burzynski, Lizzy Cohen, Sebastian Formica, Michaela Kraut, and Pete Spodnick.

The University of Scranton

Scranton, PA – Emma G. Tirollo of Orange was among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Tirollo is a freshman occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

University of Tampa

Tampa, FL – Sara Cable, of Orange, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2021 semester. Cable is majoring in Nursing BSN. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

UW-Madison

Madison, WI – The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.” Xingqi Shen, College of Letters and Science, was named to the Dean’s List.

Wilkes University

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Andrea Delvecchio of Orange, CT was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Graduations

Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA – Vince Li of Orange, CT, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Li was among approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 261st Commencement exercises December 17-18, 2021.

University of New Hampshire

Durham, NH – Morgan Howard of Orange, CT graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021. He earned a MS in Occupational Therapy.

University of Saint Joseph

West Hartford, CT – Karolina Dudzik of Orange graduated with a Post-Graduate Certificate in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from The University of Saint Joseph during the November 2021 commencement exercises. Dudzik was among more than 40 students who received degrees.