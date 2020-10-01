119th Candidate Wins Independent Party Endorsement

Bryan Neil Anderson, Democratic challenger for State Representative in the Milford-Orange 119th District, was chosen by Independent Party members as their nominee in a decision over incumbent Republican State Rep. Kathy Kennedy.

“I am honored to have been voted by Independents as their choice for State Representative. Both my opponent and I collected petition signatures from registered voters in the 119th District to create a new line on the ballot for the Independent Party, and then competed for their endorsement. Clearly, my record as Alderman of voting to cut taxes year after year and passing fiscally responsible budgets, while working to protect the environment, enhance education and public safety prevailed. As State Representative, I will listen to constituents, putting people above partisan politics as I’ve always done, and then use my voice and experience to make our towns the envy of Connecticut.”

The Independent Party of Connecticut is the third largest party in the state. It aligns with candidates and office holders who are fiscally responsible, and who demonstrate an independence of thought in working to implement the best policies over partisan politics. This election cycle they endorsed a mix of Republican and Democratic legislators and challengers throughout Connecticut.

Anderson will appear on the Democratic and Independent ballot lines in the November 3rd election.